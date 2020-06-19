News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
'It only takes one or two cranks to start a trend': Cork bookshop owner not worried about boycott calls

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, June 19, 2020 - 08:26 AM

A bookshop owner in Cork says reaction to a mask-wearing policy has been mostly positive, despite calls for a boycott of the store.

Joan Lucey, who owns Vibes And Scribes in Cork city, is asking customers bring their own masks or to make a charity donation to pick one up in-store.

Some replies to a social media post called for people to boycott the shop.

Ms Lucey says it hasn't had much of an impact, but adds she would still be wary:

"Anybody can go on social media but when you think about it, it only takes one or two cranks to start a trend. 

"A few people start doing it, then other people start joining them," she added, explaining how it snowballed.

Speaking to The Echo, she said that the last three months have been “very difficult” and that although the online shop has been busy, that the crafts and supplies store on Bridge Street has been turned into a warehouse to meet demand and cannot reopen as of yet.

Ms Lucey was happy to invest in the masks which are in aid of the Sexual Violence Centre and said she felt as though mask-wearing “is about looking after other people”.

