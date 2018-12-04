‘It makes us feel like life is not worth anything anymore in this country’

The family of a farmer who was “gruesomely” killed when a neighbour repeatedly drove a teleporter into him, say they “strongly believe that justice was not served” in the case and that it is “another example” of “victim blaming” in Irish courts.

Michael Ferris, aged 63, who drove the prongs of a teleporter into his neighbour, Anthony O’Mahony, 73, after a decades-long row about a noisy machine used to scare crows, was jailed for five years at the Central Criminal Court for manslaughter. Yesterday, Ms Justice Carmel Stewart sentenced Ferris to six years in prison with one year suspended, backdated to April 4, 2017, when he first went into custody.

The victim’s niece, Ann O’Carroll, spoke outside the Criminal Courts of Justice after the sentence hearing: “Our family strongly believe that justice was not served in this case. The just outcome would have been a conviction for murder given that the crime was clearly deliberate and premeditated as outlined during the trial.

Niece of the late Anthony O’Mahony, Ann O’Carroll, speaks to the media outside the Central Criminal Court in Dublin yesterday after Michael Ferris was jailed for five years for the manslaughter of Mr O’Mahony in Rattoo, Ballyduff, Co Kerry, last year. Picture: Laura Hutton

“The trial was a deeply distressing and painful ordeal for our family. Our brother, uncle, and friend was taken from us in the most brutal and violent way possible. This pain was made worse by the blackening of Anthony’s good name and character during the trial when he was not there to defend himself. And now our pain has been exacerbated by the lenient sentence imposed today.”She said Mr Ferris’ defence team used “alleged provocation” of the persistent use of a crow banger in the case which “allowed the jury to return a conviction for the lesser charge of manslaughter”.

“To our family, it felt like they were using this for a justification for the killing of Anthony and, as a result, we believe it denigrates the value of Anthony’s life.

“Victim blaming occurs daily in other courts cases in Ireland and this is clearly another example of it in our criminal justice system,” said Ms O’Carroll.

The sister-in-law of Anthony O’Mahony said the sentence imposed on Michael Ferris sends a message that “life is not worth anything anymore in this country”.

She said Mr O’Mahony was an honest man with an interest in horse racing, football, hurling, politics, and current affairs: “I cannot believe it, it just makes us feel like life is not worth anything anymore in this country, that a person can do that to another person and get such a lenient sentence, I can’t understand it,” she told RTÉ Radio 1’s Liveline.

She said the description of Mr O’Mahony in the court did not match the man she knew: “It was very, very nasty. He was depicted as almost being a terrorist, that the people of the area were living in fear of him. Nothing could be further from the truth. We’ve spoken to so many people that said if only

if their voices could have been heard — it was a totally different person they knew.

Brother of the late Anthony O’Mahony, Seamus (centre) leaves the Central Criminal Court in Dublin. Photo: Laura Hutton/Collins.

“He was 73, his health wasn’t great. He was a very straight, honourable man. He would never, ever harm anybody. He was the most honourable person, straightforward, and he knew what was right, what was wrong, and he did what was right all the time.”

She rejected claims that the crow banger had been on continually for months on end, and said it was in operation for just three days before the incident.

She said she was not aware of any complaints from neighbours.

Ms Justice Stewart called the killing “truly gruesome” and said Ferris had inflicted “horrific and horrendous” injuries on the deceased which defied belief and imagination: “I have to say the manner of Mr O’Mahony’s death was unique and particularly gruesome and the effect it has and continues to have on his extended family is difficult to quantify.”

Outlining the facts of the case, Ms Justice Stewart said the only consolation for the O’Mahony family was that his death would have been instantaneous in what was a “truly gruesome and horrific” attack.

A jury sitting in Tralee found dairy farmer Ferris not guilty of murder but guilty of the manslaughter of his neighbour, Anthony O’Mahony, by a majority verdict of 10 to two.

The two-week trial, which ended on October 19, heard evidence that tillage farmer Anthony O’Mahony suffered “catastrophic injuries” after he was repeatedly stabbed with the prongs of the teleporter while he sat in his car.

Ferris, of Rattoo, Ballyduff, Co Kerry, had denied murdering neighbouring landowner Mr O’Mahony over the use of a crow banger for scaring birds at Rattoo on the morning of April 4, 2017.

The trial was told that the noise from it “would wake the dead”.