News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

IT issue delays launch of new National Childcare Scheme until next month

IT issue delays launch of new National Childcare Scheme until next month
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, October 10, 2019 - 04:07 PM

The new National Childcare Scheme will not open at the end of the month as planned.

The target launch for the scheme was October 29, but the Children's Minister says an IT issue has delayed the opening.

The NCS will give 7,000 families greater access to private and community childcare facilities, based on a means-test.

Minister Katherine Zappone hopes the scheme will open next month.

Minister Zappone said that she has not yet been advised of the exact date that the scheme will now launch on.

"It is going to be some time into November," she said.

"What we promised and I still hope that it is the case that payments will flow from November."

READ MORE

Judge orders hospital detention of 'extraordinarily vulnerable' man for urgent colonoscopy against his wishes

More on this topic

Here are the average weekly childcare costs for each countyHere are the average weekly childcare costs for each county

Almost half of childcare workers actively seeking another job, research revealsAlmost half of childcare workers actively seeking another job, research reveals

Michael Clifford: Poverty among childcare staff affects all of usMichael Clifford: Poverty among childcare staff affects all of us

Report highlights unmet need for childcareReport highlights unmet need for childcare


TOPIC: Childcare

More in this Section

'It made our hearts brighter on hard days knowing how loved our mother was', says daughter of Frankie Devlin'It made our hearts brighter on hard days knowing how loved our mother was', says daughter of Frankie Devlin

Taoiseach announces HIV PrEP programme will begin next monthTaoiseach announces HIV PrEP programme will begin next month

'Sickening': McDowell calls on Murphy to probe any role Housing dept had in 'protection money' racket'Sickening': McDowell calls on Murphy to probe any role Housing dept had in 'protection money' racket

More than 1 in 10 fires started maliciously this yearMore than 1 in 10 fires started maliciously this year


Lifestyle

Cork actress Sarah Greene is back on the small screen with Dublin Murders. She talks to Esther McCarthy about returning to her homeland.Sarah Greene returns to home soil for starring role in RTÉ's latest drama Dublin Murders

She’s been sorting out Cork’s problems for ages in the pages of this newspaper and, this weekend, she is going public.Ask Audrey to make her first public appearance as part of Cork Podcast Festival this weekend

Bridget Riley's Serpentine Study 3 should serve to bring added international interest to Morgan O’Driscoll’s art auction in Dublin on October 21.‘Serpentine’ to add interest to Morgan O’Driscoll’s art auction

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 09, 2019

  • 9
  • 10
  • 21
  • 27
  • 31
  • 35
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »