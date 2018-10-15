'It is insulting to the people of Ireland': Gallagher hits out at Higgins over debates

Sean Gallagher has hit out at President Michael D Higgins for his "unwillingness to participate in all debates".

Presidential hopeful Gallagher has written a letter to Mr Higgins urging him to reconsider his stance and attend all presidential debates in the lead up to the election.

Mr Gallagher has said he would only attend debates which featured all of the candidates.

RTÉ will host a televised debate this evening on Claire Byrne Live, but President Higgins is not expected to attend.

In his letter, sent last night, Mr Gallagher has urged the President to change his mind and attend the debate.

Last night I wrote to President Higgins urging him to reconsider his decision not to participate in all debates. #Transparency #Inclusivity

"Recently, I defended your position not to participate in the News at One debate due to your Presidential commitments," Mr Gallagher wrote.

"However, on this occasion, I note there are no public engagements in your diary for Monday that preclude you from participating in the Claire Byrne Live debate and your decision, as stated by you, is a political one in the context of this campaign.

"I am disappointed in your decision and believe it is insulting to the people of Ireland and shows contempt for the integrity of our electoral process. Furthermore, it serves to feed the disconnect between the peoples of Ireland and the office of President, particularly in the context of recent concerns about trust and transparency."

Mr Gallagher added that given "the significance of this election" he feels it "incumbent on every candidate to engage in all debates.

Sean Galagher and Michael D Higgins in 2011

"You called for the remainder of this election to be a conversation on what the Presidency should be. However, your actions do not reflect your words.

Mr Gallagher ured the President to reflect on his decision not to participate in all debates "with a view to providing the people of Ireland with the level of discourse they deserve and one which benefits the Office of President."

Mr Gallagher added that he has left space in his schedule to attend the debate should Mr Higgins decide to attend.