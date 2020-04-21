'It is great to see you, love' - nursing home resident greets daughter on new tablet

Additional reporting: Vivienne Clarke

The impact of donations of tablets and smart devices to nursing homes and hospitals was demonstrated last night on RTÉ One's 'Claire Byrne Live' programme, as a nursing home resident was seen warmly greeting his daughter for the first time since Covid-19 restrictions were put in place.

"It is great to see you too, love, and you're all well, I hope?", he inquired.

Vinnie Caprani described the impact of a gift of a tablet from charity 'Comfort 4 Covid' on the programme.

"It was wonderful to have this opportunity to speak, and see my family, because I miss them, visiting.

"But this is a wonderful substitute, to make this kind of contact, and see them, and talk to them, laugh with them and joke."

Consultant geriatrician Professor Sean Kennelly has warned that nursing home residents could have to wait months before they receive visitors.

There is a potential that residents could not see their families for months, he told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

"Most residents have already not received visitors for some time since restrictions were introduced in nursing homes in early March," said Prof. Kennelly.

"There is a need to find a way that residents can continue to live in their (nursing) home, but do so in a safe fashion.

"At present most patients are receiving care in their rooms so they are not congregating and this is having a “severe psychological impact,” he added.

Meanwhile, the owner of a nursing home in the midlands dealing with a Covid-19 cluster has spoken about the heartbreak of losing seven residents to the virus.

Lucy Flynn, the owner of Millbury Nursing Home in Navan, discussed the ramifications of the virus last night on Claire Byrne Live.

"It was heartbreaking telling the families that they could not come into the nursing home and be with their loved ones."

The nursing home sector has come under increased scrutiny in recent weeks as the spread of the Covid-19 virus in nursing homes around the country has been a significant contributor to deaths and new cases.