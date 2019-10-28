News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
'It is an attack on democracy' - Minister condemns alleged arson of TD's car

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, October 28, 2019 - 02:31 PM

The Justice Minister has led the calls condemning an alleged arson attack at the home of a Sinn Féin TD.

Just days after receiving a death threat after criticising anti-immigrant comments, Sligo-Leitrim TD Martin Kenny's car was burned out at his home in Aughavas, near Ballinamore in Co Leitrim in the early hours of the morning.

"I am appalled by the attack on Deputy Kenny’s vehicle last night. In a democracy we deliberate and debate – there is no place for violence," Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan said.

An attack on an elected member is an attack on all of society. It is an attack on democracy.

"I am asking anyone with information to please contact the gardaí," he added.

Fianna Fáil Spokesperson on Justice Jim O’ Callaghan echoed the Minister's sentiments:

Sinn Féin TD Martin Kenny
“This is a shocking act of violence and intimidation against Martin Kenny and his family," Mr O'Callaghan said.

There is no place in our community for acts of violence and harassment such as those seen today.

"Acts of violence and attacks on TDs homes will not be tolerated and anyone connected to such criminality must face the full force of the law"

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said the incident "appears to have been a very deliberate and targeted attack".

“Martin Kenny TD’s car was set alight and burned at his home in Aughavas at approximately 2.30am this morning in what appears to have been a very deliberate and targeted attack.

I want to extend my solidarity and that of Sinn Féin to Martin Kenny and his family after what was a very frightening experience.

"Thankfully no member of the Kenny family was injured but it could easily have been different," the Sinn Féin leader added.

“This despicable act is a reflection on nobody but the criminal thugs who perpetrated it and I know it will be rightly condemned by the people of Aughavas, Ballinamore and Co. Leitrim."

