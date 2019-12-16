News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
'It is an absolute outrage' - Solicitor hits out at High Court as way is paved for Ian Bailey extradition

Frank Buttimer, left, with his client Ian Bailey pictured in 2015. Picture: Courts Collins
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, December 16, 2019 - 05:56 PM

Ian Bailey's solicitor claims it is "an absolute outrage" that the High Court has paved the way for his client to be extradited to France.

In May, a French court found the freelance journalist guilty in his absence of the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier.

She was beaten to death in Cork 23 years ago. Mr Bailey has always denied any involvement.

Today, following the endorsement of the European Arrest Warrant by Mr Justice Donald Binchy, Mr Bailey was arrested and brought back before the High Court where Detective Sergeant Jim Kirwan, of the Garda Extradition Unit, gave evidence of his arrest.

Ian Bailey at the High Court today. Picture: Courts Collins
Mr Bailey was then remanded on bail to appear before the court again on January 20, 2020, for a full hearing in respect of the warrant.

Frank Buttimer, his solicitor, says it's a complete disgrace.

"The way in which our State is facilitating an endless persecution of Ian Bailey is to me - leave aside the fact that I'm Ian Bailey's lawyer, just as a citizen of this country, I think it is an absolute outrage at this point in time."

Ian Bailey arrested after High Court endorses warrant seeking extradition to France

