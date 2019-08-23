'It hurts me to my soul': McGregor regrets disappointing fans over pub incident

Conor McGregor has said seeing footage of him appearing to hit out at a man in a Dublin pub was like a "dagger" in his heart.

Video footage of the incident, which is alleged to have happened in April at the Marble Arch Pub in Drimnagh, Dublin, was published online last week.

The video appears to show McGregor hitting out towards the man, before being quickly escorted out of the bar.

Gardaí have confirmed that investigations are ongoing, and it is understood a file has been sent to the DPP. No arrests have been made.

Speaking with ESPN, McGregor said he was "in the wrong" over the incident.

"That man deserved to enjoy his time in the pub without having it to end the way it did," he said.

“I was in the wrong. I must come here before you and take accountability and take responsibility… I’m just here to own up to [my mistake] and move on.”@TheNotoriousMMA breaks his silence in exclusive interview with @arielhelwani pic.twitter.com/pWZchLKZYs — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 22, 2019

He told interviewer Ariel Helwani he made amends at the time but that he had to take accountability and responsibility for his actions.

"I owe it to the people that have been supporting me. I owe it to my mother, my father, my family. I owe it to the people who trained me in martial arts.

"That's not who I am. That's not the reason why I got into martial arts or studying combat sports. The reason I got into it was to defend against that type of scenario. I have been continually making steps to do better and be better.

"I just have to wait and see what happens and whatever comes my way, I will face it.

Whatever comes my way, I deserve it. I will face this head on. I will not hide from it. I was in the wrong. It was completely unacceptable behaviour for a man in my position.

McGregor also told Mr Helwani that it "hurts me to my soul more than you'll ever know" to have disappointed his fans.

"So, like I said, retribution, redemption, respect. I will come and I will regain all of those," he said.