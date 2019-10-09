News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
'It has to be part of the picture' - Taoiseach refuses to drop carbon tax rise in Budget

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, October 09, 2019 - 12:35 PM

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said the Government will not drop the carbon tax increase announced in Budget 2020.

Sinn Féin Leader Mary Lou McDonald has called for the rise to be reversed, saying the increase will not change people's behaviour but instead just make them poorer.

Budget 2020 saw the carbon tax raised by €6 per tonne, which has resulted in increases in petrol, diesel and home heating.

The Taoiseach told the Dáil that the facts show that raising the tax will help to combat climate change.

Mr Varadkar said: "If you don't believe me, that's fine, but listen to the 27 Nobel Prize winners who have spoken on this, listen to all of the people who really care about our climate and improving our environment.

"What they all say is the same thing. They say that carbon tax on its own won't stop climate change, but we won't stop climate change without it. It has to be part of the picture."

