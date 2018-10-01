'It has been a crazy week' - Westmeath syndicate claim €1m Lotto Plus top prize

There were no Monday blues at Lotto HQ in Dublin City today as three separate National Lottery winners came forward to collect over €1,085,000 in prizes across Lotto, scratch cards and Telly Bingo.

The biggest winners were a syndicate from Co Westmeath who collected their €1m prize won in the Lotto Plus 1 draw on Saturday, September 22.

Anne Penrose, owner of Penrose’s Store in Ballynacargy celebrates after she sells a €1m Lotto Plus 1 top prize, creating the first Millionaire since the launch of the new Lotto Plus game on September 1.

The Westmeath syndicate, who wish to keep their win private, have spoken of their joy at becoming the first winners of the €1m Lotto Plus prize since the top prize for Lotto Plus 1 was doubled from €500,000 last month.

“It has been a crazy week,” said a member of the lucky syndicate.

We started getting calls from the head of the Lotto syndicate on the Sunday morning after the draw and we were absolutely stunned – we just couldn’t believe it.

"We’ve been keeping our heads down all week to let all of the excitement in the town die down a little bit. We’ll certainly enjoy the celebrations this week and we look forward to being able to help family and friends with our winnings as soon as we can,” they said.

The winning ticket was sold in the town of Ballynacargy, in Penrose’s shop on Main Street, Ballynacargy, near Mullingar.

The store is owned by Longford-Westmeath TD Willie Penrose, of the Labour Party, and his wife Anne.

Meanwhile, another of today’s big winners was a Tipperary man who sensationally scooped the €50,000 top prize on a €5 All Cash Platinum scratch card.

The Tipp man purchased his winning ticket at Guilfoyle's Store in Templetouhy Village in Co Tipperary.

- Digital Desk