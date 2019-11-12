News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
'It has become almost routine' - Survey shows majority of TDs have received threats

Fianna Fáil TD for Galway East Anne Rabbitte told of two incidents in which she received telephone threats
By Vivienne Clarke
Tuesday, November 12, 2019 - 11:36 AM

A survey undertaken by RTÉ of threats against TDs has found that more than half of the Dáil deputies who responded have received death threats.

Sinn Féin TD for Limerick City Maurice Quinlivan told RTÉ radio’s Today with Miriam O’Callaghan show that the issue is not being taken seriously and that public representatives are entitled to respect and privacy.

“It has become almost routine,” he said.

Fianna Fáil TD for Galway East Anne Rabbitte told of two incidents in which she received telephone threats, one at 3am. She had answered the call because her son was away that night.

“The caller said ‘you need to back off the lines (during beef protests). We know where you are.’

It shattered me for a few weeks. I couldn’t believe how upset I was and how taken aback. I felt exposed for my family. I didn’t expect my children to be exposed.

Ms Rabbitte and her family moved out of their home for a few weeks.

Deputy leader of the Green Party, Catherine Martin TD said that the level of threats is frightening.

“As politicians we expect robust debate and constructive criticism, but dangerous, abusive language has seeped into political life,” she said.

The survey, to which 54% of sitting TDs responded, found that 69% had received a threat of physical violence while 52% who replied said they had received a death threat.

The total percentage of TDs who said they had received some kind of a threat (of physical violence or on their life) is 72%. Of the respondents 37% said a family member had received threatening or abusive messages. Of the 54% of sitting TDs who responded to the survey 71% were male, 29% female.

Several female TDs said they had been threatened with rape.

“This is a threat to democracy. It needs a response at the highest level,” added Ms Martin.

There was a veil of anonymity behind which cowards thrived, she said, calling for zero tolerance for such threats.

“Every incident needs to be reported.”

Mr Quinlivan said he had received a number of threats two of which were investigated by gardaí, but the Director of Public Prosecutions decided not to proceed with one case while there was insufficient evidence to proceed with a prosecution in the other case.

Social media is to blame for “emboldening” people who hide behind fake accounts, said Mr Quinlivan.

The Sinn Féin TD added that he does not allow staff members work in his constituency office on their own after one member of staff was threatened that she would be burned in the office.

“More need to be done.”

Ms Martin said that such threats need to be eradicated and not be tolerated.

We cannot allow the language of hate take hold. We have to look at how to fix this, maybe set up a task force.

