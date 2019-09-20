News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
'It feels like a retrograde step' - Dermot O’Leary on Anglo-Irish relation post-Brexit

Television personality Dermot O’Leary
By Vivienne Clarke
Friday, September 20, 2019 - 09:54 AM

Television personality Dermot O’Leary has spoken of the impact of Brexit on Anglo-Irish relationships.

“After so many years of positivity it feels like a retrograde step. (Leo) Varadkar has done a good job in his diplomacy, I wish it could be mirrored here,” he told RTÉ Radio’s Ryan Tubridy Show.

He added that he never wanted to go back to the way people used to speak to each other.

It will sort itself out one way or another.

The television presenter told of how he studied politics in university and that the “one good thing” that came from Brexit is public engagement in politics.

“It has brought out some dark shadows that I’d rather weren’t there,” he said.

But he was glad that it was engaging young people and making them think about what mattered to them.

