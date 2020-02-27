'It didn't happen that way': Greens refute report that rent freeze were discussed with FF

The Green Party have refuted Fianna Fáil's version of events, after sources within Micheal Martin's party told a media outlet the parties had discussed a rent freeze.

It was reported this morning that following a day of government formation talks with the Green Party on Wednesday, Fianna Fáil are now considering the introduction of a short-term rent cap.

Neither party had a rent freeze policy in their general election manifesto, however Green Party TDs did vote for the emergency measure when it reached the Dáil floor.

Sources within the Green Party confirmed that housing and the housing crisis were discussed at the meeting, but a rent freeze was not discussed in any detail, and suggest that Fianna Fáil are using the media report to signal a shift in policy.

"We saw that line this morning too, which was kind of new to us" a senior source said.

There was a very quick discussion on where our policies on housing might meet, but the briefing from Fianna Fail to media, it didn't happen that way.

"From out point of view, it looks like Fianna Fáil might be shifting on the rent freeze policy and maybe they're preparing the ground for that."

During the general election, Micheál Martin's party had changed stance on the issue a number of times, until eventually citing legal advice the party had received suggesting the freeze would be unconstitutional, despite voting for the Sinn Féin-proposed emergency measure in the Dáil last year.