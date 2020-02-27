News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»GOVERMENT FORMATION

'It didn't happen that way': Greens refute report that rent freeze were discussed with FF

'It didn't happen that way': Greens refute report that rent freeze were discussed with FF
Micheal Martin and Thomas Byrne addressing the media after holding a meeting with Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar on Tuesday. Fianna Fáil continued their government formation talks with the Greens today. Picture: Cate McCurry/PA Wire
By Aoife Moore
Thursday, February 27, 2020 - 01:09 PM

The Green Party have refuted Fianna Fáil's version of events, after sources within Micheal Martin's party told a media outlet the parties had discussed a rent freeze.

It was reported this morning that following a day of government formation talks with the Green Party on Wednesday, Fianna Fáil are now considering the introduction of a short-term rent cap.

Neither party had a rent freeze policy in their general election manifesto, however Green Party TDs did vote for the emergency measure when it reached the Dáil floor.

Sources within the Green Party confirmed that housing and the housing crisis were discussed at the meeting, but a rent freeze was not discussed in any detail, and suggest that Fianna Fáil are using the media report to signal a shift in policy.

"We saw that line this morning too, which was kind of new to us" a senior source said.

There was a very quick discussion on where our policies on housing might meet, but the briefing from Fianna Fail to media, it didn't happen that way.

"From out point of view, it looks like Fianna Fáil might be shifting on the rent freeze policy and maybe they're preparing the ground for that."

During the general election, Micheál Martin's party had changed stance on the issue a number of times, until eventually citing legal advice the party had received suggesting the freeze would be unconstitutional, despite voting for the Sinn Féin-proposed emergency measure in the Dáil last year.

READ MORE

Spending options and the economy to the fore as FF and Greens continue talks

More on this topic

Spending options and the economy to the fore as FF and Greens continue talksSpending options and the economy to the fore as FF and Greens continue talks

Green Party disappointed by other parties’ lack of climate urgencyGreen Party disappointed by other parties’ lack of climate urgency

Fianna Fáil meets with Greens as Govt talks continueFianna Fáil meets with Greens as Govt talks continue

Party advisers steering the government negotiationsParty advisers steering the government negotiations


TOPIC: Goverment Formation