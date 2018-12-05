IT consultant pleads guilty to 14 separate charges related to child pornography

An IT consultant has pleaded guilty to a litany of charges related to child pornography.

Donegal man Kieran Griffin appeared at Letterkenny Circuit Court where he pleaded guilty to 14 separate charges.

The charges include both the possession and production of child pornography as well as the sexual exploitation of a child.

All charges date relate to dates between 2011 and 2017.

Griffin was arraigned and spoke only to plead guilty to the charges.

His solicitor Frank Dorrian indicated that other charges would be dealt with during sentencing.

Griffin of Ballyhurke, Cashel, Fanad pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography at Ballyhurk, Cashel, Fanad on February 2, 2017.

He also pleaded to the same offence at the Letterkenny Shopping centre on July 18, 2016 when he was allegedly caught with the pornography on a mobile phone.

Griffin also admitted engaging in threatening, abusive or intimidating behaviour on June 5, 2016 at Letterkenny Shopping Centre.

He also admitted five charges of sexual exploitation of an unknown child by inducing or coercing them to engage in sexual, indecent or obscene acts under the Child Trafficking and Pornography Act at Ballyhurk, Fanad on separate dates between October 2011 and October 2016.

He also pleaded guilty six further charges of production of child pornography at Ballyhurk, Cashel, Fanad on six dates between January 2012 and August 2016.

Judge John Aylmer ordered the preparation of a probation report and remanded Griffin on continuing bail to the April sitting of the court.