'It absolutely terrifies me': People with Cystic Fibrosis advised to isolate during Covid-19 outbreak

People with Cystic Fibrosis (CF) are among those being told to cocoon during the pandemic.

Government measures announced last weekend advise people over 70 and those who are extremely vulnerable to coronavirus to stay at home.

People with CF fall into the category of medically vulnerable and should not leave their homes.

They are however advised to keep active at home. Sasha Delaney from Kildare has been isolating at home since the early days of the pandemic.

She said: "It absolutely terrifies me, to be honest, and that's why I took the decision, or my GP took the decision to get me home as early as I went home.

"The very fact that this is a respiratory illness and that it is causing such a severe pneumonia is the terrifying part.

"I've been unfortunate to have pneumonia once or twice and it's a really horrible infection."

She missed her niece’s first birthday party but says it is vital for her future that she cocoons.

She said: "I saw a great thing online the other day that said: 'You're not stuck at home, you're safe at home' and that really resonated with me.

"I have to completely tell myself every day that: 'I'm not stuck here, I'm safe here, I'm doing this for my niece's second birthday so that I can be around and go' because the alternative to that is me not being here at all."

Cystic Fibrosis Ireland is among the many charities which has seen fundraising events affected by the pandemic. It’s major annual event, 65 Roses Day on April 10, is now moving from a public collection to an online fundraiser.

Meanwhile, As I am, a charity which supports autistic people and their family members, said it needs public support now more than ever due to increased demand for its services.