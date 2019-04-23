Issue of pay inequality for teachers 'unfinished business', says Education Minister

Education Minister Joe McHugh has said that he cannot commit to a timeline to end pay inequality for teachers.

The country's largest teachers’ union INTO said that pay parity for teachers was finally in sight ahead of this morning's conference in Galway.

The INTO said that the government acknowledged the need to resolve pay inequality by way of a pay review process with teachers who entered the profession between 2011 and 2014 being paid less than their colleagues.

Minister McHugh said, however, that he cannot commit to a timeline to end pay inequality.

He told primary school teachers at the INTO conference this morning that the issue of pay is "unfinished business".

Education Minister Joe McHugh.

"I've no way of predetermining what the outcome will be but I think it's about committing to the fact that this is a difficulty.

"I've said all along this is unfinished business, I mean that.

"I'm hearing the calls and cries from younger teachers," he said.

Ahead of the conference, President of the ASTI Breda Lynch says there are a number of issues which delegates would debate.

Obviously pay equality is still top of our agenda.

"There are issues around curriculum reform, there are issues around special education needs and there are issues around teachers' workload and wellbeing," she said.

The ASTI and TUI are also set to meet this week for their annual conferences.