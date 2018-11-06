Home»Breaking News»ireland

ISPCC boss says Ireland can steps 'to better protect children online'

Tuesday, November 06, 2018 - 12:16 PM

The ISPCC says children are being harmed because social media companies are not being properly regulated.

Facebook and Google are among the companies appearing before the Oireachtas Communications Committee this afternoon.

READ MORE: MEP Brian Hayes to leave politics and take up role in financial services industry

It is discussing a proposal to introduce a Digital Safety Commissioner to regulate harmful content found online.

In his opening statement, CEO of the ISPCC John Church says a regulatory body in some form is needed.

"Not long after the launch of the action plan, and indeed in recent times, the public has been presented with stark examples of where self-regulation is falling," said Mr Church.

"It is our experience that these failures can impact negatively on children and that there are positives actions that Ireland can take to better protect children online."

You can watch the committee proceedings live here:


KEYWORDS

OnlineTechnologyDigital

Related Articles

Cleaning - The unlikely new social media trend

Instagram app and website go down

Have we become addicted to 'pseudo-outrage' in an image obsessed world?

Committee to give judiciary guidelines on how to treat social media during trials

More in this Section

Gardaí investigating after burglaries in Stepaside area this morning

Husband of late Emma Hannigan urges readers to vote for her novel in Irish Book Awards

MEP Brian Hayes to leave politics and take up role in financial services industry

Challenge over prosecution of mother who obtained abortion pills to be heard in Belfast


Breaking Stories

Review: Lords of Strut, Cork Opera House

Cillian Murphy delivers spine-tingling spoken word prologue of solider's World War One letter

Badly Drawn Boy to perform new music on Irish tour

Uncovering the naked truth of a life model

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 03, 2018

    • 1
    • 5
    • 6
    • 12
    • 22
    • 46
    • 33

Full Lotto draw results »