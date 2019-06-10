News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
ISPCA worried Tayto Park Music Festival will cause stress to zoo animals

Sculpture at Tayto Park.
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, June 10, 2019 - 07:51 PM

Meath County Council has been criticised for giving the go-ahead for a music festival at Tayto Park.

The ISPCA is concerned the loud music at the two-day 'Funfest' event will cause stress to animals at the on-site zoo.

They claim organisers have put profit over animal welfare.

The councils said it is not aware of anything in the planning legislation that would require it to examine animal welfare issues when considering a music event license application.

Chief Executive of ISPCA Dr Andrew Kelly said a similar event in London Zoo last year shows music festivals and animals do not go together.

He said: "A man who poured beer on to a tiger before being thrown out by staff, a man stripping off and jumping in with the penguins and also allegedly a woman getting drunk and trying to climb in with the lions.

"So we don't believe that alcohol and zoos mix."

