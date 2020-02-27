ISPCA seize a pony tied to electricity pole in Tipperary

The ISPCA has seized a young pony that was found tied to an electricity pole without food or water, in Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

Discovered by ISPCA Inspector Alice Lacey, the filly was in poor condition and was found to have an infected scar on her back leg.

Ms Laceyscanned the animal for a microchip but was unable to find one. The pony was transported to a veterinary practitioner for assessment and treatment.

“The young filly was in such a sad state, barely a year old and far too young to be shod," said Ms Lacey.

"The ground was completely bare, she had no food, shelter or water and was eating mud to survive.

"Her movement was so restricted, that she could only move a couple of feet either side of the lamppost.

"That’s no life for any animal and not completely unacceptable."

She added: "We would like to remind owners that when you take on the responsibility of any animal, you have a legal duty to provide a basic level of care and address any issues.

"Thankfully we were able to remove this pony before her condition deteriorated any further."

The animal is currently being treated for its injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the ISPCA National Animal Cruelty Helpline on 1890 515 515, report online at https://www.ispca.ie/cruelty_complaint or email helpline@ispca.ie