ISPCA rescues six donkeys and two ponies found 'neglected ' in Donegal

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, May 14, 2020 - 12:42 PM

Picture: ISPCA
Six donkeys and two ponies have been rescued by the ISPCA in Co Donegal after being discovered living in sheds with no feed.

The operation, involving the ISPCA, the Department of Agriculture and local gardaí, found that the living conditions inside the shed were so bad that the animals had nowhere clean to lay down.

When examined by a vet, the animals were found to be in a poor condition, with some thin and infested with lice.

ISPCA Senior Inspector Kevin McGinley described the scene as "tragic".

"It appeared to me that the feet of the donkeys had been neglected for some time and that somebody had cut the hooves prior to the ISPCA visiting," he said.

"It was a hack-job and clearly not done by a competent person. Farrier care is a specialised skill and should not be attempted by anyone without appropriate training”.

The ISPCA is now taking care of the animals, and a spokesperson for the charity said that they hope to see them make a full recovery before finding a new home.

