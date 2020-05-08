ISPCA rescue Shetland pony that 'struggled to walk' with 'horrifically overgrown' hooves

The ISPCA has rescued an abandoned Shetland pony in Co. Offaly with hooves so horrifically overgrown, that he could hardly walk or move due to the extreme pain he was suffering.

The charity's National Animal Cruelty Helpline got a call from a concerned member of the public, and sent frontline Inspector Deirdre Scally to investigate.

She said: “When I discovered the pony and saw the level of neglect he had endured, it was one of the most distressing and worst cases I have ever seen”.

The pony, now named Apache, was immediately transported to the National Animal Centre in Longford for urgent farrier treatment.

Investigations are continuing to locate the owner of the pony as he was not micro-chipped, which is a legal requirement.

“Apache struggled to even walk, he was in such severe pain with every step he took. It was totally heart-wrenching to see him suffering so much. I had to act immediately to get the pony the help he desperately needed”, said Deirdre.

READ MORE Covid-19 leaves brows furrowed as National Ploughing Championship cancelled

“Apache is now doing really well in ISPCA care however, he has a long slow road ahead of him requiring ongoing and extensive farrier treatment. He will need to remain in our care for some time before we can begin to prepare him for a new loving home.

"Apache is enjoying a deep-bedded stable as his hooves are still tender, and some daylight hours on soft grass. He is improving daily and is expected to make a full recovery, thanks to the expert care he is receiving from our equine team.

It would have taken a very a long time for Apache’s hooves to grow to this horrific state and this case highlights the importance of regular hoof care, a crucial component of responsible pet ownership.

She said that common hoof problems can be avoided by picking them out regularly, cleaning the frog and scraping off any remaining mud from the soles along with regular farrier care.

Apache's overgrown hooves

She also recommended regular trimming by a qualified farrier.

The ISPCA has seized more than 51 horses so far this year, 35 in the past nine weeks alone during the Covid-19 crisis

The charity, which relies on public donations, is caring for 73 at the moment and it can cost thousands of euro to care for a single one like Apache.

You can donate online to help #EndCruelty.