News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

ISPCA rescue Shetland pony that 'struggled to walk' with 'horrifically overgrown' hooves

ISPCA rescue Shetland pony that 'struggled to walk' with 'horrifically overgrown' hooves
Apache before he was rescued
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, May 08, 2020 - 11:00 AM

The ISPCA has rescued an abandoned Shetland pony in Co. Offaly with hooves so horrifically overgrown, that he could hardly walk or move due to the extreme pain he was suffering.

The charity's National Animal Cruelty Helpline got a call from a concerned member of the public, and sent frontline Inspector Deirdre Scally to investigate.

She said: “When I discovered the pony and saw the level of neglect he had endured, it was one of the most distressing and worst cases I have ever seen”.

The pony, now named Apache, was immediately transported to the National Animal Centre in Longford for urgent farrier treatment.

Investigations are continuing to locate the owner of the pony as he was not micro-chipped, which is a legal requirement.

“Apache struggled to even walk, he was in such severe pain with every step he took. It was totally heart-wrenching to see him suffering so much. I had to act immediately to get the pony the help he desperately needed”, said Deirdre.

READ MORE

Covid-19 leaves brows furrowed as National Ploughing Championship cancelled

“Apache is now doing really well in ISPCA care however, he has a long slow road ahead of him requiring ongoing and extensive farrier treatment. He will need to remain in our care for some time before we can begin to prepare him for a new loving home.

"Apache is enjoying a deep-bedded stable as his hooves are still tender, and some daylight hours on soft grass. He is improving daily and is expected to make a full recovery, thanks to the expert care he is receiving from our equine team.

It would have taken a very a long time for Apache’s hooves to grow to this horrific state and this case highlights the importance of regular hoof care, a crucial component of responsible pet ownership.

She said that common hoof problems can be avoided by picking them out regularly, cleaning the frog and scraping off any remaining mud from the soles along with regular farrier care.

Apache's overgrown hooves
Apache's overgrown hooves

She also recommended regular trimming by a qualified farrier.

The ISPCA has seized more than 51 horses so far this year, 35 in the past nine weeks alone during the Covid-19 crisis

The charity, which relies on public donations, is caring for 73 at the moment and it can cost thousands of euro to care for a single one like Apache.

You can donate online to help #EndCruelty.

READ MORE

Hundreds of 'forgotten Irish' on breadline in Lanzarote amid Covid-19 lockdown, claims Army veteran

More on this topic

ISPCA in Westmeath looking to re-home cats and kittens after owner diesISPCA in Westmeath looking to re-home cats and kittens after owner dies

Body of horse which drowned found near Cork city pierBody of horse which drowned found near Cork city pier

Concern over dog welfare as puppy found abandoned in DublinConcern over dog welfare as puppy found abandoned in Dublin

Victoria White: Awful circus of ‘Tiger King’ may be closer to home than we imagineVictoria White: Awful circus of ‘Tiger King’ may be closer to home than we imagine


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

ISPCAanimal welfareTOPIC: Animal Welfare

More in this Section

Man dies following fall from ladder in Co DonegalMan dies following fall from ladder in Co Donegal

Harris: Covid-19 reproduction rate is 0.5Harris: Covid-19 reproduction rate is 0.5

Students under 'intolerable' stress from Govt's 'unmitigated disaster' in handling Leaving CertStudents under 'intolerable' stress from Govt's 'unmitigated disaster' in handling Leaving Cert

Man arrested after gardaí target sale of drugs in Limerick and North KerryMan arrested after gardaí target sale of drugs in Limerick and North Kerry


Lifestyle

From wanting God to use his super powers to banish the virus, to going bowling for 10 days straight when everything returns to ‘normal’, Susan O’Shea finds out what children really think of Covid-19, what it feels like to be in lockdown for so long, the stresses of sibling rivalry, and what kids miss the mostLife in lockdown: I’m a kid... get me out of here!

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 6, 2020

  • 7
  • 14
  • 20
  • 23
  • 27
  • 46
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »