ISPCA removes 86 dogs from illegal breeder

More than 100 dogs and puppies — some of them in very poor condition — have been rescued from an illegal dog-breeder and from a private home.

A Cocker Spaniel puppy, one of the dogs rescued by the ISPCA.

Eighty-six dogs, including 23 puppies, were removed by ISPCA inspectors from an unlicensed dog-breeder in Roscommon, following a visit by the inspector and the county dog warden, last Friday.

The dogs were being kept in very poor conditions and had only one person to care for them. Nineteen of the dogs were suffering from a variety of health issues, including mange, eye conditions and ear infections, and are now receiving veterinary treatment.

A further 17 puppies were removed from a private home last Thursday. The owner had allowed his dogs to breed without consideration for the consequences. All of the dogs will need to be vaccinated, neutered, and micro-chipped, before being responsibly rehoused.

The dogs, including shih tzus, cocker spaniels, jack russell terriers, pugs, French bulldogs and other various mixed breeds, are currently being cared for at the ISPCA’s animal centres in Longford and Donegal. They will not be available for rehousing for several weeks. Twenty-five dogs have been transferred to the Dogs Trust.

Dog-breeders are required to be registered and licensed, under the Dog Breeding Establishments (DBE) Act, 2010, if they have six or more female dogs over the age of six months and capable of breeding.

The guidelines associated with the DBE Act were recently revised and published by the Department for Rural and Community Development (DRCD), but will not come into force until January, 2019.

Senior ISPCA inspector, Karen Lyons, called on the public to report illegal dog-breeding establishments, where they have suspicions.

“Due to the inadequate care, these dogs were clearly in distress.

“We are excited for the future of these dogs, where they will go on to caring and loving homes, once they are available for rehoming,” she said.