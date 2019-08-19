ISPCA appeal for information after dog rescued in 'extremely poor condition' in Longford

The ISPCA has appealed for information after a dog was rescued in Longford.

The lurcher, who was later named Rover, was rescued from Moydow and was suffering from severe mange and malnutrition.

A statement from the animal charity said Rover was discovered in "extremely poor condition".

The ISPCA said that he was not microchipped making an owner hard to trace.

Hugh O’Toole, ISPCA Centre Manager, said: "Rover is now in the care of the ISPCA and is undergoing treatment which will continue for at least six weeks to include medicated washes to sooth his skin, parasite treatment to control the mites that caused the mange and he is also receiving a nutritious diet.

"Rover’s skin can only be described as raw from constant scratching as he was also covered in fleas.

"It was unclear how long he was left to suffer in this condition which, was totally preventable had he received basic treatment for parasites in the first place."

Once the dog receives a clean bill of health, Rover will be moved to the main kennels and will be neutered and microchipped.

"Rover is such a sweet gentle dog and once he has recovered, we will be appealing for a new responsible home, where he will be properly cared for," said Mr O'Toole.

"Our kennel area is currently over capacity with many dogs requiring extended periods of time in our care for rehabilitation and treatment."

The ISPCA said anyone with information on Rover is asked to contact the ISPCA National Animal Cruelty Helpline in confidence on 1890 515 515 or offer information online.