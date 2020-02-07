News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Isolation rooms available at all HSE sites in event of coronavirus outbreak

Isolation rooms available at all HSE sites in event of coronavirus outbreak
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, February 07, 2020 - 08:26 AM

The HSE says it has identified special isolation rooms at all of its sites, in preparation for any potential coronavirus outbreak.

Officials are stepping up efforts to prepare for the virus, by sending GP practices, out-of-hours surgeries and public health facilities personal protective equipment today.

Meanwhile, 15 people suspected of having the coronavirus in Ireland have tested negative.

The Department of Health said the 15 suspected cases had recently travelled from mainland China and had symptoms of the virus, which has now killed 636 people.

Joe Ryan, National Director of Services with the HSE, said hospitals are prepared for any outbreak too.

"We have isolation facilities in all of our hospitals," he said.

"Some hospitals have very high spec isolation facilities, some have what is essentially a room with a bed with oxygen and suction."

He added: "Yes, our hospitals are busy. Yes, they still have a lot of people still presenting with flu. If we had a coronavirus presentation we would prioritise that one because of the new nature of that particular virus."

READ MORE

Suspected CUH coronavirus case tests negative

The tests were all carried out at the National Virus Reference Laboratory in Dublin up to last Monday.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health, said: "So it's a swab, in effect, and the important thing is, as I say, is that we now have the capacity to do that test in this country.

"The National Virus Reference Laboratory which is based at UCD will have a result in about eight hours of the test beginning so we're in a position to return same day test results.

"If an individual is managed and treated in that way, within a relatively short period of time, we're in a position to determine whether or not that is the case."

More on this topic

Suspected CUH coronavirus case tests negativeSuspected CUH coronavirus case tests negative

No confirmed cases as 15 tested for coronavirusNo confirmed cases as 15 tested for coronavirus

Protective equipment to be issued to GPs as part of HSE coronavirus preparationProtective equipment to be issued to GPs as part of HSE coronavirus preparation

GPs to be issued with protective equipment packs to combat spread of coronavirusGPs to be issued with protective equipment packs to combat spread of coronavirus


TOPIC: Coronavirus

More in this Section

'Don't ask, don't tell': Less than 1 in 5 LGBT teachers come out over career fears'Don't ask, don't tell': Less than 1 in 5 LGBT teachers come out over career fears

Two yellow weather warnings issued for election weekend as Storm Ciara approachesTwo yellow weather warnings issued for election weekend as Storm Ciara approaches

An Post plan zero emission deliveries in six cities by years endAn Post plan zero emission deliveries in six cities by years end

Three men released without charge follow seizure of drugs, cash and fake gunThree men released without charge follow seizure of drugs, cash and fake gun


Lifestyle

Serving up the latest food news.The Menu: Love is on the menu this Valentine's Day

THIS month sees Cork designer-maker Joseph Walsh being honoured in New York by a world leader in contemporary craftsmanship.Cork designer Joseph Walsh all set to take a bite of the Big Apple

The make-up mogul isn’t the only celebrity who loves the cult wellness drink.Bone broth: Kylie Jenner drinks it every day, but what does it do?

MIND magician Keith Barry powers through the day on as little as four hours’ sleep a night.The Shape I'm In: 'mind magician' Keith Barry

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 05, 2020

  • 13
  • 19
  • 20
  • 33
  • 40
  • 43
  • 23

Full Lotto draw results »