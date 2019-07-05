News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

‘Isolated’ man used internet to blackmail teen girls

By Liam Heylin
Friday, July 05, 2019 - 05:50 AM

An “isolated” man who sexually exploited 24 girls through Skype, WhatsApp, and other online communications has been given a six-year sentence, with half of the term suspended.

Michael O’Regan, aged 40, of 22 Assumption Place, Clonakilty, Co Cork, commenced his sentence of three years yesterday at Cork Circuit Criminal Court. He will be under the direction of the Probation Service for three years post-release and will be required to undertake the Safer Lives programme not already completed in jail.

O’Regan got some of the victims to send him naked pictures of themselves and then threatened he would post these online if they did not agree to further actions. All the contacts were online. He never met any of the victims in person.

Ronan Barnes, defending, said O’Regan never intended to meet any of them.

Detective Garda James Keane investigated the case that extended to two books of evidence covering February 2015 to October 2017.

Det Garda Keane said the accused used social media such as WhatsApp and Skype to contact the girls. O’Regan set up a false profile as a male under the age of 18 and engaged in sexualised conversations with girls.

“He offered inducements for sexualised phone calls,” said Det Garda Keane. “On some occasions, he threat-ened to post nude pictures of them online to further engage in sexual exploitation. He sent pictures of his genitalia to young girls.

“In one case, a sexual act was carried out on Skype video. From February 2015 to October 2017, there were 24 charges [of sexual exploitation] relating to 24 injured parties. Their age profile was 12 to 16 years. The majority of them are Irish-based. Some are in the US and the UK. Some of the victims have been identified.”

Mr Barnes said the guilty plea was significant as it may have been difficult to prove the ages of all the parties in the charges.

Tracing the computer and phone activity where these internet activities were carried out, the gardaí established that they occurred mainly at the defendant’s home but also at his workplace and in his local pub.

Mr Barnes said of O’Regan: “He is quite an isolated individual and does not leave his house much.”

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said: “There is no doubt these are very serious offences. One would be grave. A number of them can only be described as very serious — using the internet for the purpose of exploitation of young people for sexual purposes.

“Aggravating factors are the nature of the contact, photos of genitalia, and threats that people would be outed. The length of time this was going on is a significant aggravating factor.”

Judge Ó Donnabháin said the suspension of half of the six-year sentence was designed to protect society and also to protect the defendant.

More on this topic

Man jailed for sexual assault on vulnerable girl, 14

Judge sanctions emergency treatment for ill child despite parents' objections

'The stakes are high': Private investigator footage shown in case of pensioner suing Clare bar

32 months jail for man who 'savagely' assaulted his partner after drinking and taking cocaine

CourtTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Watch: Taoiseach apologises for comparing Michéal Martin to sinning priest

Lack of contractor raises fears of delay in Cork flood relief scheme

Boxing club to form guard of honour at funeral of champion boxer Kevin Sheehy

Irish Water hoping to have a new wastewater treatment facility up and running by 2026


Lifestyle

Tommy Tiernan provides legendary slagging in Cork's Marquee

Sneakily scrolling your newsfeed at work...Should your boss confiscate your phone?

The story of Irish indentured servants sent from here to the Caribbean

New concept may have solution to Ireland’s festival-season tent-trashing habit

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 03, 2019

  • 18
  • 25
  • 30
  • 35
  • 41
  • 44
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »