ISIS bride Lisa Smith may go free as US moves troops out of Syria

ISIS bride Lisa Smith could go free as the United States moves its troops out of Syria after a phonecall between Turkish President Erdogan and US president Donald Trump.

A deal struck between after a late-night phone call between the two leaders could lead to the freeing of thousands of ISIS fighters as Kurds move to defend areas attacked by Turkey.

Kurdish led troops from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have started to move troops from Al Hawl region - where tens of thousands of ISIS families are held - to defend their northern areas.

Lisa Smith previously warned ISIS will "buy me back", a prediction that could turn to reality given the precarious security situation in the camps.

She has told journalists she wants to return to Ireland with her daughter, whose father is British jihadist Sajid Aslam. Smith, who travelled into Syria two times unhindered by Turkish border guards, has been held in Kurdish camps for eight months.

Last March the Taoiseach announced that Ireland would be repatriating all its ISIS members housed in Kurdish prisons and camps.

Despite this, no moves have been made to repatriate ISIS members and according to Kurdish officials Ireland failed to request her repatriation.

ISIS women have been gathering money from supporters and family members overseas using apps like “Passport”. Using encrypted apps like Telegram, ISIS women voiced their support for ISIS leader Baghadadi and vowed revenge on the Kurds.

Smith is believed to have been a member of a prominent group of international jihadists during her time in Raqqa.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has said it is engaging with partners to provide assistance.

It said: “As in all cases where Irish citizens are in distress or danger overseas, the Department will continue to engage with partners and provide appropriate consular advice and assistance. Given the particularly volatile and complex situation in the region in this case, it would not be helpful to comment on specific cases or any possible course of action.”

Smith is believed to hold key intelligence on ISIS returnees to Ireland but has yet to be questioned by Irish authorities.