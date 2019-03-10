NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Irishman who died on the Ethiopian Airlines crash named

Sunday, March 10, 2019 - 06:10 PM
By Digital Desk staff

The Irish person who was among the 157 people on board the Ethiopian Airlines flight has been named as Michael Ryan from Lahinch Co Clare.

According to RTÉ, a UN World Food Programme spokesperson confirmed the identity of Mr Ryan, who was working as an engineer with the programme, was on board the aircraft when it crashed.

They have also said that they have been in touch with Mr Ryan's family and offer their deepest condolences.

Mick (Michael) Ryan, Global Deputy Chief, World Food Programme Engineering

One Irish person among 157 dead after Ethiopian Airlines plane crash

By Marita Maloney

One Irish person has died in today's Ethiopian Airlines plane crash which occurred shortly after taking off for Nairobi.

The airline confirmed that an Irish citizen was on board in a press conference today.

The company's CEO said that there was "one Irish passport holder" on the flight.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that it is "aware of the incident, and we stand ready to provide consular assistance if requested.”

The airline said there were no survivors of the crash and that 157 people, 149 passengers and eight crew members, were on board.

Passengers from at least 30 countries were on the flight which was travelling from Addis Ababa to the Kenyan capital.

Among the fatalities were: 32 Kenyans, 18 Canadians, nine Ethiopians, eight Italians, eight Chinese citizens, eight Americans, seven Britons, seven French nationals, six Egyptians, five Dutch citizens, four Slovakians, three Austrians, three Swedes, three Russians, two Moroccans, two Spaniards, two Polish citizens, and two Israelis.

There was one person on board from Belgium, Indonesia, Somalia, Norway, Serbia, Togo, Mozambique, Rwanda, Sudan, Uganda and Yemen.

Four passengers were listed as using United Nations passports and their nationalities were not immediately clear.

READ MORE: No survivors after Ethiopian Airlines plane crashes with 157 people on board

The cause of the crash of the new Boeing 737-8 MAX plane was not immediately known.

The aircraft took off at 08:38am local time from Addis Ababa Bole International Airport and lost contact at 08:44am.

A statement by the Ethiopian prime minister's office offered its "deepest condolences" to families.

The Irish Embassy in Kenya said in a Tweet that it was a "dreadfully tragic accident".

Additional reporting PA

