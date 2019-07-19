News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Irishman Keith Byrne faces deportation if he doesn't leave US today

Irishman Keith Byrne faces deportation if he doesn't leave US today
Keith Byrne
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, July 19, 2019 - 11:09 AM

Irishman Keith Byrne faces a spell in federal prison if he doesn't agree to leave the United States today.

He married an American woman in 2009 after overstaying his visa, but failed in his attempts to have regularise his status.

Byrne was arrested by immigration agents last week in Pennysylvania.

He's been given the choice of signing a passport application and leaving, or staying in detention up to a year while he waits to appeal his case.

Mr Byrne's father Jim told Newstalk that he's not surprised the government here has refused to intervene.

Keith's wife Keren told Drivetime on RTÉ Radio yesterday described the ordeal as the "worst thing imaginable".

"We never considered that they would ever take him," she said.

READ MORE

Mother of murdered journalist wants to ‘reclaim daughter’ from public ownership

More on this topic

Northern Irish citizens will be impacted by High Court decision, Immigrant Council saysNorthern Irish citizens will be impacted by High Court decision, Immigrant Council says

LISTEN: Wife of Keith Byrne says ICE's 'number one goal' is to deport her husbandLISTEN: Wife of Keith Byrne says ICE's 'number one goal' is to deport her husband

'Things are not looking good' for Cork man facing deportation from US'Things are not looking good' for Cork man facing deportation from US

Graphic image: Mother of man who drowned with daughter crossing river to US takes solace 'they died in each other's arms'Graphic image: Mother of man who drowned with daughter crossing river to US takes solace 'they died in each other's arms'

Keith ByrneImmigrationDeportationUS RelationsTOPIC: Immigration

More in this Section

Cork farmer sues over 'absolutely horrific' injury after hand gets trapped in combine harvesterCork farmer sues over 'absolutely horrific' injury after hand gets trapped in combine harvester

Government denies economy on the 'cusp of overheating' despite Brexit warningsGovernment denies economy on the 'cusp of overheating' despite Brexit warnings

Irish scientists receive grant from Michael J Fox Foundation for Parkinson's researchIrish scientists receive grant from Michael J Fox Foundation for Parkinson's research

Sinn Féin: Taoiseach should contact parties before discussing backstop changeSinn Féin: Taoiseach should contact parties before discussing backstop change


Lifestyle

A continence expert from the children’s bowel and bladder charity ERIC gives advice on how parents can help stop older children bed-wetting.Ask an expert: How can I help my child stop wetting the bed?

A quick spritz can make all the difference to your complexion, says Katie Wright.What a difference a spray makes: 9 of the best facial mists for every skin type

Athlete and mum-of-two Jo Pavey has teamed up with a childcare expert and Simplyhealth to inspire families to embrace active fun. By Lisa Salmon.9 ways to keep kids entertained and active this summer

Sorting out Cork people for ages...Ask Audrey: Don’t tell me you’re getting party-hosting tips from some kind of middle manager

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 17, 2019

  • 7
  • 20
  • 28
  • 29
  • 42
  • 46
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »