Irishman dies in crash with HGV in Scottish Highlands

A cyclist who died in a crash with a heavy goods vehicle (HGV) in the Scottish Highlands has been identified as an Irishman.

Eoin Fahey was involved in the incident just before 7.35pm on Tuesday in Blar Mhor, Fort William.

The 33-year-old from Corofin, Co Galway, was pronounced dead at the scene which was closed for several hours.

Road Policing Sergeant Ewan Calder said: “Our thoughts remain with Mr Fahey’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“We are continuing to investigate the full circumstances of this collision and I am grateful to everyone who has assisted with these inquiries so far.

“I would continue to ask anyone who has information but has not yet spoken to police to call 101, quoting incident 3677 of August 6.”

- Press Association