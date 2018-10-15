Irishman dies after being swept into sea in England during Storm Callum

Tributes are being paid to an Irishman who was swept into the sea in England during Storm Callum.

It happened in Brighton on Saturday morning during high winds.

It is understood that the 38-year-old was from Tullamore and had been living in the UK for the past 15 years.

Sussex Police confirmed that a man had died after entering the sea at 1.21am.

Sadly, a man has died after getting into difficulty in the sea in #Brighton. His next of kin have been informedhttps://t.co/idnLoXKgd4 — Sussex Police (@sussex_police) October 14, 2018

"Coastguards, police and the South East Coast Ambulance Service attended the scene. The 38-year-old man was retrieved from the water but was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

"Next of kin have been informed and the matter has been passed to the Coroner’s Officer."

- Digital Desk