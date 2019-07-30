News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Irishman charged in relation to Australia crash that injured two friends, after arrest on Dublin-bound plane

Tuesday, July 30, 2019 - 07:54 PM

An Irishman has been charged in Australia with dangerous driving causing grievous bodily harm after two of his friends were left seriously injured in a serious road traffic accident.

22-year-old Terence Wilkinson from Co Donegal appeared in court after he was arrested on board a plane back to Dublin on Monday.

Wilkinson, who is from Dunfanaghy, was arrested on board the plane by officers from the Metropolitan Crash Investigation Unit and brought to Mascot Police station in Sydney.

Police allege that Wilkinson was the driver of a Mazda 323 that hit a van parked on Burke Street, Chifley, in the suburbs of Sydney about 2am on Saturday morning last.

CCTV footage showed the driver and a back-seat passenger fled the scene.

A 25-year-old front passenger and a 27-year-old rear-seat passenger were trapped before being freed by emergency personnel.

The younger man was taken to St George Hospital where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

The older man was taken to Royal Prince Alfred Hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

A search was then launched by police for the driver and the other passenger who fled.

All four men are understood to be Irish and at least three are believed to be from Co Donegal.

Wilkinson was arrested after his plane, which was ready for take-off to Dublin, was requested to return to the boarding gate.

Wilkinson was taken to Prince of Wales Hospital where he was treated and released into the custody of a CIU officer.

He was charged with a range of offences including dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, failing to stop and assist after a vehicle impact causing grievous bodily harm, and causing bodily harm by misconduct.

He was refused police bail after appearing in Central Local Court today where he was granted conditional bail to appear in Downing Centre Local Court on August 15, 2019.

Inquiries continue to locate the fourth man.

