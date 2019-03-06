Irishman beaten, stabbed to death in Malaysia

An Irishman has reportedly been murdered in Malaysia — with local media revealing that a note was found at the scene which is believed to have been left by the killer.

The Straits Times reports that a man identified as 50-year-old Irishman Brian Patrick O’Reilly was found dead in his apartment in George Town, Penang, having been bludgeoned with a pot and a frying pan, stabbed in the stomach, and slashed across his neck.

A spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade told the Irish Examiner that the department “is aware of the case and stands ready to provide consular assistance”.

George Town police chief Che Zaimani Che Awang said Mr O’Reilly was an IT manager who moved to the area last month.

Brian Patrick O’Reilly.

A note at the scene read: “I respected the police & still do but justice sometimes has to be gained. I hate you mafia killing scamers [sic], I love my girl and she is dead.”

The note was apparently written on a page torn from the first page of the book The Subtle Art of Not Giving a Fuck.

Mr O’Reilly’s body was discovered after a property agent had made attempts to access his apartment to repair an office air conditioner.

“The property agent had contacted the deceased on Saturday to get the keys from him but to no avail,” said Mr Che Zaimani, according to the Straits Times.

When he failed to reach the deceased, the property agent, along with a representative from the condominium management, had gone to his unit.

“As soon as they knocked on the door, a fair-skinned man walked out, informing them the deceased was unwell and all appointments had to be cancelled.”

After another unsuccessful attempt to access the apartment failed on Monday, the property agent got permission from Mr O’Reilly’s employer to get a locksmith to open the door.

Upon entering the apartment, they found Mr O’Reilly’s body on the floor of the master bedroom, with his hands and legs tied with shoestring and cloth.

Police have checked the apartment complex CCTV footage.

“Early on Saturday, a man had registered himself to go up to the deceased’s unit,” said Mr Che Zaimani.

“And around noon the same day, a man carrying a suitcase and believed to be the suspect left the building in an Audi.

“The deceased is believed to have been dead for less than 24 hours before he was found.”