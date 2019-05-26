NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Irishman and woman killed in New York crash

Sunday, May 26, 2019 - 06:06 PM

An Irishman and a woman have been killed by an alleged drunk driver after a crash in upstate New York.

The man has been named as 33-year-old John Heneghan from Co Mayo and the woman has been named as 32-year-old Caitlyn Holtzman. Both were living in New York.

Three other people who were travelling with them and who were all in their 20s were taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A 58-year-old man has been charged with "aggravated vehicular homicide", two counts of "vehicular manslaughter and driving while intoxicated.

The two-vehicle crash happened 30km north of Albany, New York in an area called Clifton Park, at an intersection on State Route 9 and Ushers Road yesterday afternoon.

