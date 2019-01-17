NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Irishman agrees to Dutch extradition over killing and dismemberment of known criminal

Thursday, January 17, 2019 - 04:37 PM
By Eoin Reynolds

An Irish man has agreed to be extradited to the Netherlands where he is appealing his convictions relating to the killing of a known criminal whose body was chopped up and dumped in a canal.

Detective Garda Eoin Kane told Caroline Cummings BL for the State that he arrested Kenneth Brunell, formerly of Palmerstown in Dublin, today on foot of a European Arrest Warrant issued by the Office of Public Prosecutions in the Netherlands.

File photo

Ms Cummings told Justice Paul Coffey at the High Court that Brunell was found guilty by an appeals court in the Netherlands of participation as an accessory in committing manslaughter and concealing the corpse of 29-year-old Keith Ennis from Walkinstown. Mr Ennis was stabbed to death and his body was chopped up and dumped in a canal on the northern outskirts of Amsterdam in 2009.

Outlining the history of the case Ms Cummings said that Brunell was previously found not guilty of manslaughter but guilty of concealing Mr Ennis's corpse by a Dutch court. The appeal court in Amsterdam overturned the acquittal last May and upheld the conviction for concealing the body.

The court then sentenced him in his absence to 13 years' imprisonment and the Dutch authorities issued a European Arrest Warrant for Brunell in July of last year. Ms Cummings further told Justice Coffey that lawyers acting for Brunell have since appealed his conviction and he is therefore wanted in the Netherlands for detention as he awaits that appeal.

READ MORE: Investigation underway after dog set on fire in Cork

Brunell told Kieran Kelly BL, acting on his behalf, that he consents to the extradition. Justice Coffey endorsed the warrant and ordered Mr Brunell's surrender to the Dutch authorities.


KEYWORDS

Kenneth BrunellCourt

Related Articles

Prisoner who escaped from hospital after a fellow inmate bit him to be sentenced

Protection to not testify against spouse does not cover co-habitees and civil partners, court rules

Man who sustained injury during five-a-side soccer game settles action

Fishing crew member working on 'floating factory' awarded €40,000 compensation by WRC

More in this Section

More Leaving Cert students choose higher level since grading reform, but performance levels drop

No-deal Brexit would be costly; Key projects may be put in jeopardy

Children’s hospital board ‘had no grasp of actual costs’

We have to get real on hard border, says garda


Lifestyle

Is kindness key to good health?

When it’s the right time to say goodbye?

Tric Kearney: 'Internet shopping and I are finished'

My working Life: Vicky McGrath, interim CEO, Rare Diseases Ireland

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 16, 2019

    • 6
    • 9
    • 11
    • 27
    • 34
    • 42
    • 14

Full Lotto draw results »