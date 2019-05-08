NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Irish women among heaviest drinkers in the world - study

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, May 08, 2019 - 09:09 AM

A new global study has found that Irish women are some of the heaviest drinkers in the world.

Irish female drinkers ranked fourth in a league table of 189 countries with the study showing that 40% of Irish people are classed as binge drinkers.

Only women in Lithuania, Moldova and the Czech Republic drink more than the Irish.

Overall, Irish people come fifth in the world rankings, drinking more than 13 litres of alcohol a year, according to the study in the Lancet medical journal.

The number of teetotalers is also dropping, going from 19% in 1990 to 9% in 2017.

The study estimates that by 2030, half of all adults in the world will drink alcohol and almost a quarter will binge drink at least once a month.

READ MORE

Over 350 nurses and midwives to attend INMO Annual Delegate Conference

More on this topic

Waterford mortuary temporarily shut amid 'reports of bodies decomposing on hospital trollies'

World Ovarian Cancer Day: 7 risk factors every woman needs to know about

Auschwitz miniskirt and cushion among ‘disturbing’ items on web marketplace

Pregnant Gemma Atkinson posts ‘soppy’ tribute to Gorka Marquez

KEYWORDS

ReportDrinkAlcoholWomenIreland

More in this Section

Waterford mortuary temporarily not in use amid 'reports of bodies decomposing on hospital trollies'

Documents relating to concerns on National Broadband Plan expected to be published today

Concerns raised over proposed Dublin student housing complex

Campaign for more affordable and social housing launched


Lifestyle

Design Life: Bernie O’Sullivan on building a sustainable craft shop

GameTech: Mortal Kombat 11 is as relevant as the original

Festival review: Towers and Tales at Lismore Castle

New book by Bret Easton Ellis challenges the Trump-baiters and public shamers

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 04, 2019

    • 22
    • 24
    • 26
    • 39
    • 42
    • 47
    • 4

Full Lotto draw results »