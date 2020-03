An Irish woman has been found dead alongside her two children and husband in the US state of Nevada.

According to reports, it is believed the woman is from Kerry.

The four bodies were discovered at a house in Reno, shortly after 11am local time (7pm Irish time) this evening.

Local police said they are investigating the incident as a murder-suicide.

The Department of Foreign Affairs here said it is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance.