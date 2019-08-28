News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Irish woman, 69, dies on beach in Malaga

File image of Benalmadena beach.
By Marita Moloney
Wednesday, August 28, 2019 - 12:43 PM

A 69-year-old Irish tourist has died after she was recovered from the water at a beach in Malaga, Spain yesterday.

Emergency services were called to Las Gaviotas beach in Benalmadena around midday after they received reports that a woman had been pulled from the water.

Medical teams attempted to revive the woman but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesperson for Malaga police confirmed that they have launched an investigation into the death of an Irish tourist while on the beach in Benalmadena.

They say that forensic tests will determine the cause of death. It has been reported that the woman may have suffered from a heart attack while in the water.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said that while it has not been contacted in relation to this case, it "stands ready" to provide consular assistance if requested.

Las Gaviotas is a popular holiday destination on Spain's south coast located less than 5km from Torremolinos and around 25km from Malaga.

Two people have already at the beach this summer in drowning incidents.

33-year-old Ben Lloyd from the UK died in July after he got into difficulty when he was caught in a rip tide while swimming with friends.

