Home»Breaking News»ireland

Irish woman, 54, drowns in tragic accident in Croatia

Friday, October 05, 2018 - 01:47 PM

The body of an Irish woman has been found in a pool in Croatia in the early hours of this morning.

Local police believe the woman was on holidays when the tragic accident happened.

Police received a call just after 3am after a woman was found in a pool outside a villa in Okrug Gornji on the island of Ciovo in Croatia.

They identified her as a 54-year-old Irish woman who was visiting the island on holiday.

After assessing the scene they found no trace of violence and no criminal offence had been committed.

The police notified the Attorney General and say the cause of death is a tragic accident.

The Department of Foreign Affairs says they are ready to provide consular assistance to any Irish citizen but they can't comment on individual cases.

Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

Croatia

