Irish winner of €17m EuroMillions draw

By Press Association
Wednesday, February 12, 2020 - 06:39 AM

A ticket bought in Ireland has won the EuroMillions draw.

The lucky winner will scoop €17 million.

It was Ireland’s first EuroMillions winner of the year, and the 15th since the game began in 2004.

The winning numbers were 24, 26, 32, 43, 46 and the Lucky Stars were 06 and 10.

The National Lottery has appealed to EuroMillions players to check their tickets.

A National Lottery spokesman said: “This is amazing news! €17,000,000 is a mind-blowing sum of money and we are delighted to confirm that this lucky ticket was sold in Ireland.

“This is Ireland’s 15th EuroMillions jackpot winner and we are now asking all our players to check their tickets very carefully to see if they are the lucky winner or winners.

“If they are the lucky winners we encourage them to sign the back of the ticket, keep it safe and contact the National Lottery Prize Claims team on 01 836 4444.

“We are open from 9.15am tomorrow morning and we will make arrangements for you to collect this unbelievable prize”.

The National Lottery said it would release more information on the location of where this golden ticket was sold in the coming days.

Dolores McNamara from Limerick was Ireland’s first and biggest EuroMillions winner, she scooped over €115 million in July 2005.

Lotto Results: Tuesday, February 11, 2020


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 3
    • 17
    • 20
    • 27
    • 29
    • 34
    • 15


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 7
    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 18
    • 29
    • 20


  • EuroMillions Results - Jackpot  €17,000,000

    There was one winner of the EuroMillions jackpot. The winning ticket was sold in Ireland. Over 34,000 players in Ireland won prizes.

    • 24
    • 26
    • 32
    • 43
    • 46
    • 6
    • 10


  • EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 8
    • 19
    • 26
    • 34
    • 49


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 7
    • 11
    • 15
    • 24
    • 27
    • 33
    • 35


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 5
    • 8
    • 10
    • 11
    • 15
    • 38
    • 23

Full Lotto draw results »

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 08, 2020

  • 14
  • 20
  • 24
  • 38
  • 41
  • 45
  • 3

