News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Irish Water warns of potential odours as maintenance of Ringsend treatment plants gets underway

Irish Water warns of potential odours as maintenance of Ringsend treatment plants gets underway
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, August 19, 2019 - 01:23 PM

Irish Water is warning about potential smells in Ringsend over the next few days as maintenance work gets underway at the wastewater treatment plant.

The company says the works are essential to reduce the risk of unpleasant aromas from the facility.

The Ringsend plant has been working over capacity for years and has to process about 40% of the entire country’s wastewater.

The facility serves the Greater Dublin Area and parts of Meath.

The plant has come under the spotlight in recent weeks following a number of overflows into Dublin Bay.

But John O'Donoghue - a regional manager with Irish Water - says there is nothing to worry about this time.

He said: "We're carrying out essential maintenance at the Ringsend wastewater treatment plant commencing today, in order to reduce the overall risk of odours on the plant.

"And this is a routine operation starting today and it will take approximately five days to complete."

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, the Ringsend facility is designed to treat the wastewater for around 1.64 million people.

However, figures say the load entering the plant comes from a population of more than 2 million.

Work has begun on a new €400m upgrade and extension to the plant with Mr O'Donoghue saying the project is progressing well.

"Work is ongoing there so I think in the next five or six years there will be major improvements in terms of the capacity of the plant and reduce the frequency of overflows in particular."

Irish Water has apologised in advance for any potential odours that arise while the work is being carried out.

READ MORE

Driver pretending to throw passenger’s phone out window among complaints to taxi regulator

More on this topic

Irish Water responding to incident at north Cork's Freemount Water Treatment PlantIrish Water responding to incident at north Cork's Freemount Water Treatment Plant

Irish Water criticised as nine beaches and swimming areas closed this weekend due to wastewater leaksIrish Water criticised as nine beaches and swimming areas closed this weekend due to wastewater leaks

Drinking water in Dublin found to have 10 times the legal limit of lead Drinking water in Dublin found to have 10 times the legal limit of lead

Irish Water presents Donegal family with €66k bill after husband spends two years building dream homeIrish Water presents Donegal family with €66k bill after husband spends two years building dream home

TOPIC: Irish Water

More in this Section

Dublin assault: Man released without chargeDublin assault: Man released without charge

Firefighters battle another blaze in Sunbeam Industrial EstateFirefighters battle another blaze in Sunbeam Industrial Estate

Humphreys mulls over new laws governing work emails outside work hoursHumphreys mulls over new laws governing work emails outside work hours

Students skipping lectures to go to workStudents skipping lectures to go to work


Lifestyle

These are the pros who create Beyoncé’s glow and Lucy Boynton’s graphic eyes.Looking for beauty inspiration? Follow these celebrity make-up artists on Instagram

The former Great British Bake Off contestant shares her culinary recollections with Ella Walker.From eating mango with her grandmother to the smell of ghee, these are Chetna Makan’s food memories

Don’t let the late summer rain wash away all your homegrown herbs. We offer top tips on how to keep them going, long after summer has faded.Harvesting herbs: How to make 5 easily homegrown herbs last beyond summer

The beauty world has gone loco for coconuts, says Katie Wright.9 nourishing coconut beauty products that will work wonders on your hair and body

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 17, 2019

  • 1
  • 15
  • 16
  • 28
  • 34
  • 45
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »