Irish Water warn of increased risk of stormwater overflows at Ringsend plant

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, December 04, 2019 - 09:20 PM

Irish Water have warned that there is an increased risk of stormwater overflows over the next few days at the Ringsend wastewater treatment plant.

The works are taking place at the Ringsend plant following a mechanical breakdown of pumps.

Crews are on site to carry out essential repairs as quickly possible in order to allow the plant to return to its full treatment capacity.

Irish Water said they have notified the Environmental Protection Agency, Dublin City council and Dun Laoighre-Rathdown County Council of the incident.

The plant treats approximately 40% of the country's sewage.

