Irish Water to review need for hosepipe ban following heavy rainfall

By Press Association
Friday, July 03, 2020 - 01:20 PM

Irish Water has said it is reviewing the need for a hosepipe ban due to heavy spells of rainfall since the ban was put in place in June.

The hosepipe ban which came into force for the entire country on June 8 due to the dry spring weather and was supposed to remain in place until 21 July.

Irish Water said it was issued in a bid to safeguard water supplies for essential purposes, in particular water needed for sanitation purposes during the Covid-19 crisis.

Forecaster Met Éireann confirmed that May was the driest since 1850 and continued dry weather was forecast.

When the water conservation order was issued, 27 of Irish Water’s 900 drinking water schemes were in drought with another 50 at risk of going into drought.

However there has been above average rainfall in many areas of the country and this has resulted in the recovery of some of the water supplies that were in drought or at risk of drought.

Currently only 22 schemes remain in drought and a further 63 are at risk. While the overall numbers are trending downwards, the situation is not uniform across the country.

Irish Water said it is continuing to monitor these water sources as their recovery is fragile and subject to change.

Managing director of Irish Water Niall Gleeson said while some areas of the country have had significant rainfall, it has not been equally distributed in all of the areas that are most in need.

“It is encouraging to see the improvement in so many of the water sources, but this recovery is fragile,” he said.

“It is still essential that members of the public continue to conserve water and form good household habits at this time. Any non-essential use of water should be discouraged, whether we are in a drought or not.

“We would like to thank the public for their efforts in conserving water in their homes and gardens over the past number of weeks and our large water users who have worked proactively with us to use water more efficiently in their businesses.”

