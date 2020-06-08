News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Irish Water says Ireland needs over 100mm of rainfall to replenish drained resources

Irish Water says Ireland needs over 100mm of rainfall to replenish drained resources
Irish Water have warned a significant amount of rainfall is needed to replenish supply in Ireland.
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, June 08, 2020 - 04:00 PM

Ireland's water sources need a significant amount of rainfall over the coming weeks to recover so they can begin to meet public demand again.

This is according to Irish Water ahead of a six-week hosepipe ban which comes into effect tomorrow.

Anyone caught flouting the ban could receive a fine of up to €125.

Irish Water's Managing Director Niall Gleeson says it may take some time before water supplies are replenished.

He says: "Unfortunately the longer-range forecasts are saying that it is going to be dry and [...] that we need a significant amount of rain, the soil moisture content is very low.

"Even if we do get rain it's just going to get absorbed by the soil so we are not going to get those sources replenished until we get over 100ml of rain, which nobody wants to hear about,

"But that's what we need unfortunately to recover the sources."

Four weeks ago, Irish Water urged the public to choose to handwash over power washing as domestic water usage increased as people stayed at home in response to the Covid-19 crisis.

Now, says the utility, the increase in demand as businesses are reopening is being made worse by warm weather.

READ MORE

Covid-19 causes 91% drop in numbers seeking asylum

More on this topic

Hosepipe ban goes into effect from tomorrow, going into JulyHosepipe ban goes into effect from tomorrow, going into July

Protecting Pearl Mussel to cost Irish Water millionsProtecting Pearl Mussel to cost Irish Water millions

Irish Water postponed new charges over 'optics' fearIrish Water postponed new charges over 'optics' fear

Formal complaint over high level of chemical contamination in Irish waterFormal complaint over high level of chemical contamination in Irish water


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Irish Water

More in this Section

Hairdressers' trade group in bid to reopen by end of JuneHairdressers' trade group in bid to reopen by end of June

Public ‘misled’ on Caherciveen direct provision centrePublic ‘misled’ on Caherciveen direct provision centre

Hosepipe ban goes into effect from tomorrow, going into JulyHosepipe ban goes into effect from tomorrow, going into July

10,000 affordable homes a year on government formation agenda10,000 affordable homes a year on government formation agenda


Lifestyle

A look behind the scenes of a Cork fashion journalist features among tonight's top tips.Monday TV highlights: Behind the scenes with Cork's Samantha Barry and a classic romance

Katie Wright asks skincare experts for advice on how to deal with a sudden outbreak of spots.5 reasons why you might be getting acne during lockdown

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 6, 2020

  • 11
  • 22
  • 27
  • 28
  • 34
  • 36
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »