Irish Water says Ireland needs over 100mm of rainfall to replenish drained resources

Ireland's water sources need a significant amount of rainfall over the coming weeks to recover so they can begin to meet public demand again.

This is according to Irish Water ahead of a six-week hosepipe ban which comes into effect tomorrow.

Anyone caught flouting the ban could receive a fine of up to €125.

Irish Water's Managing Director Niall Gleeson says it may take some time before water supplies are replenished.

He says: "Unfortunately the longer-range forecasts are saying that it is going to be dry and [...] that we need a significant amount of rain, the soil moisture content is very low.

"Even if we do get rain it's just going to get absorbed by the soil so we are not going to get those sources replenished until we get over 100ml of rain, which nobody wants to hear about,

"But that's what we need unfortunately to recover the sources."

Four weeks ago, Irish Water urged the public to choose to handwash over power washing as domestic water usage increased as people stayed at home in response to the Covid-19 crisis.

Now, says the utility, the increase in demand as businesses are reopening is being made worse by warm weather.