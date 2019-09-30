Irish Water prosecuted for allegedly breaching environmental regulations

Irish Water is being prosecuted for allegedly breaching environmental regulations at a Dublin waste water treatment plant.

The company is accused of offences under the Waste Water Discharge (Authorisation) Regulations 2007 at Strand Road, Malahide, Co Dublin on April 28, 2018 and on the following day.

The case has been brought by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and came before Dublin District Court today.

Irish Water faces three charges: for not taking corrective actions; not notifying the EPA about the incident as soon as practicable; and not having emergency response procedures in place that addressed any emergency situation on site.

Judge John Brennan adjourned the case until November 12 next when Irish Water will be expected to indicate how it will plead, or have trial date if the case is going to be contested.