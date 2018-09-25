Home»Breaking News»ireland

Irish Water lifts hosepipe ban after 'significant rain' in August

Tuesday, September 25, 2018 - 02:53 PM

After one of the hottest and driest summers in years, the hosepipe ban has formally been lifted.

The restriction was put in place earlier this year to help replenish levels at a number of reservoirs.

The ban was initially introduced in the Greater Dublin Area on June 29, before being extended nationwide on July 4.

However, Irish Water said the "significant rain" last month means it is now able to lift the ban.

It said it had considered the reduction in demand, the availability of water resources and the prevailing weather conditions before taking the decision.

The utility decided at the beginning of September to extend the ban in 16 counties until the end of the month.

However, increased rainfall in the meantime has allowed it to lift the remaining bans early.


