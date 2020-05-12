Irish Water in appeal as usage gushes 20% during lockdown

Domestic water usage has soared by an extra 20% per person per day due to lockdown measures linked to the coronavirus.

Irish Water has now appealed to householders to monitor their usage and conserve water where they can due to the spike in demand as people have adhered to government advice and remained at home.

The utility said there has been a "significant increase" in household water usage since mid-March, with new domestic metering data revealing that households are using an additional 24 litres of water per person per day, marking a 20% increase from February.

It said non-domestic water usage has decreased with many businesses, construction sites, schools, colleges, gyms, hotels, bars and restaurants temporarily closed, which has helped to off-set some of the domestic demand.

However, Irish Water said domestic demand represents two thirds of its output and so the water supply is still under pressure.

It added that when restrictions are eased, many commercial premises will need to use extra water to clean and flush their plumbing systems and storage tanks or to complete deep cleans, while water usage in homes will continue to remain higher than normal.

Irish Water said it is appealing to the public to prioritise handwashing over powerwashing and conserve water now where they can, including using using a watering can rather than a hose in the garden, taking showers over baths, and fixing any dripping taps where possible.

Irish Water’s Managing Director Niall Gleeson said: “It is really important that everyone follows the HSE guidance on handwashing, however there are some ways to conserve water that will not impact on hygiene.

"Insights from meter reads show that households are now using 20% more water and we can see a significant change in water usage patterns in commuter belt towns and rural areas where significant numbers of people would usually be out of the house for long periods during the day. We are also conscious that we have had an extremely dry spell so we are continually monitoring our water sources for any signs of drought."