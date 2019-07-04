Irish Water hoping to have a new wastewater treatment facility up and running by 2026

Irish Water has said it hopes to have a new wastewater treatment facility in Clonshaugh up and running by 2026.

An Bórd Pleanála is considering the proposals but they have been met with strong criticism from locals and businesses in the area.

The plans for this facility include details of a pipeline that will run from Baldoyle Bay to Ireland's Eye.

Environmentalists say that the area is like a fish nursery, and even fresh water coming from the pipeline will destroy the habitat.

Locals have also expressed concerns that the new facility will be "another Ringsend".

Independent Councillor for the area Tommy Broughan has said the only solution is to move the plant to a different location.

Irish Water, however, has said it has carried out five years worth of studies to ensure that the plant will have no impact on the environment or the fisheries.

It said that considering Dublin is expected to grow by up to 50% over the next 25 years, the facility is absolutely necessary.

Project Manager Jane Chambers said every option has been considered and this is the best location.