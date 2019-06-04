Irish Water asks schools to turn off automatic flushers

Schools and colleges are being told to turn off phantom flushers in their toilets for the summer as Irish Water warns the need for water conservation following last summer’s drought continues.

Some institutional buildings are fitted with automatic toilets that flush on a timer to stop water getting stagnant in the bowl when no-one is around.

Irish Water says the appeal is just one steps it is taking to safeguard against any recurrence of last summer’s water shortages.

It is also working with the ESB and Waterways Ireland on improving water storage, it has increased its find-and-fix programme to deal with leaks, and has tankers and bottled water on standby if emergencies occur.

This time last year, a prolonged dry spell and record temperatures had already put the country on drought alert and it was just weeks away from hosepipe bans, night-time restrictions, and reduced supply.

READ MORE Largest childcare centre will cater for 350 children

Those conditions have not been repeated so far this year, but rainfall has not been sufficient to fully replenish all water sources.

Groundwater sources, such as boreholes and springs, supply 17% of all the country’s water and they have not recovered fully.

In a statement, Irish Water said: “Irish Water continue to monitor our water supplies around the country and we liaise regularly with Met Éireann to plan for prolonged periods of dry weather.

“We may have some drought conditions in some areas throughout the country this summer.

However, for the large urban areas like Dublin and Cork the levels are currently stable and we are in a better position this year than we were this time last year.

"In addition, the cooler weather has meant that demand is also down.”

One area being closely watched is Mullingar and its surroundings.

“There are concerns over water levels in Lough Owel which supplies water to 50,000 residential and business customers,” Irish Water said.

Rainfall in the region was poor in the normally wet months of January, February, and April, which has left water levels depleted.

“If a long spell of dry weather were to persist over the coming months, restrictions on the supply could be necessary,” Irish Water said.

The company said conservation by all water users was essential.

“The response of the public and the business community to the need to conserve water was hugely encouraging during the period of drought, and it is vital that this focus continues,” said Irish Water.

Drought management will form an important part of a new 25-year plan being drawn up by Irish Water.

The National Water Resources Plan is already overdue and the latest target date for the publication of the draft document is the end of this year.

A period of public consultation will follow, and the aim is to have the plan finalised next year.