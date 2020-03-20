Irish Water asks public to conserve water during Covid-19 outbreak

Business owners and households are being asked to conserve water as the country deals with the coronavirus outbreak.

Irish Water has said it needs to plan, ahead of an expected surge in the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

It wants to ensure continuity of supply as demand increases.

Head of Customer Operations at Irish Water, Yvonne Harris, said even those businesses that are shut have a part to play by turning off all non-essential water such as, for example, the automatic flushing of urinals.

Ms Harris said: "[In places like] schools, colleges and universities we are calling on facilities managers in those institutions, please check that there isn't an unnecessary use of water at the moment. Turn off all non-essential water.

"And I know that we have talked about urinals constantly flushing where there is no need, that's a big one for us, so those could please be switched off."

Irish Water also appealed to the public to check for and report leaks to 1850 278 278.