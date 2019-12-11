Irish Water appeals for people in Dublin to conserve water over Christmas

People in all areas of Dublin are being asked to conserve water where possible over Christmas.

Data shows demand has been increasing in recent weeks and is now at a record high for this time of year.

Irish Water is warning that unless people start to use less, the supply may have to be restricted.

Irish Water said that with work continuing on the Leixlip Water Treatment Plant, production capacity has been reduced.

They are asking customers "to help us manage demand while we replace filters and upgrade the plant".

John O Donoghue, from the utility, said: "Irish Water is appealing to the public to conserve water where possible and to only use what they need.

"We’ve seen demand creeping up in recent weeks and there is currently no headroom in the system.

"Safe, clean, treated water is not in unlimited supply and we all have to play a part in conserving it.

"During the drought last year, the conservation measures that people were taking in their homes and businesses helped to significantly reduce demand.

"However, when the urgency of a drought passes, and in the middle of winter, it is easy to lose focus on how precious water is.

"Our priority is to maintain the water supply and to avoid placing restrictions and in order to do this we need the public’s support."