News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Irish Water appeals for people in Dublin to conserve water over Christmas

Irish Water appeals for people in Dublin to conserve water over Christmas
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, December 11, 2019 - 01:50 PM

People in all areas of Dublin are being asked to conserve water where possible over Christmas.

Data shows demand has been increasing in recent weeks and is now at a record high for this time of year.

Irish Water is warning that unless people start to use less, the supply may have to be restricted.

Irish Water said that with work continuing on the Leixlip Water Treatment Plant, production capacity has been reduced.

They are asking customers "to help us manage demand while we replace filters and upgrade the plant".

John O Donoghue, from the utility, said: "Irish Water is appealing to the public to conserve water where possible and to only use what they need.

"We’ve seen demand creeping up in recent weeks and there is currently no headroom in the system.

"Safe, clean, treated water is not in unlimited supply and we all have to play a part in conserving it.

"During the drought last year, the conservation measures that people were taking in their homes and businesses helped to significantly reduce demand.

"However, when the urgency of a drought passes, and in the middle of winter, it is easy to lose focus on how precious water is.

"Our priority is to maintain the water supply and to avoid placing restrictions and in order to do this we need the public’s support."

READ MORE

Lisa Smith further remanded in custody for book of evidence to be completed

More on this topic

Residents say they cannot open windows due to 'foul smells' from wastewater plantResidents say they cannot open windows due to 'foul smells' from wastewater plant

Irish Water warn of increased risk of stormwater overflows at Ringsend plantIrish Water warn of increased risk of stormwater overflows at Ringsend plant

Boil water notice in Cork 'going to take a number of weeks' to resolve Boil water notice in Cork 'going to take a number of weeks' to resolve

Boil water notice issued for 9,500 people in east CorkBoil water notice issued for 9,500 people in east Cork


TOPIC: Irish Water

More in this Section

Gardaí investigating passport fraud make an arrest in DublinGardaí investigating passport fraud make an arrest in Dublin

Report calls for the abolition of direct provisionReport calls for the abolition of direct provision

Finance Minister 'trying to hide' €24m payment to Aer Lingus and RyanairFinance Minister 'trying to hide' €24m payment to Aer Lingus and Ryanair

NI parties clash over Brexit and Westminster representation during TV debateNI parties clash over Brexit and Westminster representation during TV debate


Lifestyle

Wondering about wine for the big day? Leslie Williams has all the options, for every taste and budget.Something from the bar: The perfect drink selections this Christmas

Damon Smith faces the might of the First Order on the exhilarating Star Wars Rise Of The Resistance attraction at Walt Disney World in Orlando.Feeling the Force in Florida: Star Wars Rise Of The Resistance attraction opens at Walt Disney World

There’s nothing better than curling up with a good book over the Christmas holidays, says Kya deLongchamps.By the book: Our top home and interiors picks to curl up with over the festive season

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 07, 2019

  • 13
  • 16
  • 18
  • 25
  • 38
  • 41
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »